|
11.07.2024 07:13:47
Ipsen And Foreseen Biotechnology Strike Deal For FS001, Antibody-Drug Conjugate
(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) and Foreseen Biotechnology have entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement for FS001, an antibody-drug conjugate or ADC with first-in-class potential.
FS001 targets a novel tumor associated antigen, highly expressed across a range of solid tumors, identified through the application of Foreseen's proprietary proteomic platforms.
The company noted that FS001 has demonstrated robust preclinical efficacy in multiple tumor models and exhibits a favorable preclinical safety profile.
Foreseen Biotechnology is eligible to receive up to $1.03 billion comprising upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties on global sales, contingent upon successful development and regulatory approvals.
As per the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will assume responsibility for Phase I preparation activities, including submission of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and all subsequent clinical-development, manufacturing, and global commercialization activities.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ipsen (spons. ADRs)
|27,00
|-0,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.