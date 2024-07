Ipsen Expands Exelixis Collaboration For Cabometyx In Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) announced confirmation of an expanded collaboration and license agreement with Exelixis for the development of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or pNETs and advanced extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or epNETs.

The agreement is based on positive outcomes from the CABINET Phase III trial, led by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which investigated Cabometyx versus placebo in people living with advanced pNETs or advanced epNETs whose disease had progressed after prior systemic therapy.

Ipsen noted that it has engaged with regulatory authorities in the European Union and will submit a regulatory filing on the basis of the data.