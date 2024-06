Ipsen Initiates Share Buy-back Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French biopharmaceutical company Ipsen (IPSEY) said it has initiated a share buy-back program to cover its free employee share-allocation plan and employee share plan.

The company has appointed an investment-services provider to purchase an aggregate number of Ipsen shares up to 400,000, or about 0.47% of the share capital, over a maximum period of six months.

The program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on 28 May 2024.