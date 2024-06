Ipsen Reaches Deal To Advance Precision T Cell Engagers From Marengo's Tri-STAR Platform

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) and Marengo Therapeutics Inc. have expanded their ongoing oncology research partnership, to include TriSTAR, Marengo's next-generation, precision T cell engager or TCE technology.

Ipsen noted that traditional TCEs targeting 'cold' tumors have limited efficacy due to poor T cell quality and exhaustion. Marengo's proprietary first-in-class TriSTAR TCEs have the potential to overcome these limitations. The teams will focus on exploring potential in 'cold' tumors which typically fail to trigger a strong immune response when treated with TCEs.

As per the terms of the deal, Ipsen will assume responsibility for all activities following development candidate nomination. Marengo will receive an upfront payment and potential payments up to a total of $1.2 billion if all milestones are met in addition to tiered sales royalty payments.