IQVIA and CEPI Collaborate to Strengthen Global Research Preparedness to Advance the 100 Days Mission

IQVIA, (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services, and The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) today announced a strategic collaboration to advance the 100 Days Mission.

In conjunction with national and regional collaborators, CEPI and IQVIA will aim to enhance the world’s preparedness to rapidly conduct life-saving clinical research for vaccines and other biological countermeasures against emerging infectious diseases. CEPI will harness IQVIA’s extensive clinical research expertise and innovative solutions, as well as its global reach, to support its goal of strengthening pandemic preparedness clinical research capability in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) to accelerate vaccine development when faced with future viral threats.

High-quality, sustainable clinical research capacity in outbreak-prone areas, utilizing standardized processes, protocols and data management systems, could significantly increase the speed at which data about outbreaks and new vaccines can be generated during future outbreaks of infectious disease. This clinical research preparedness has been identified as a key enabler of the 100 Days Mission: a goal spearheaded by CEPI, and backed by the G7 and G20, which aims to accelerate the time taken to develop safe, effective, globally accessible vaccines against emerging disease outbreaks to within 100 days. The new collaboration between CEPI and IQVIA will provide tools and resources to help enhance research preparedness in underserved regions of LMICs during ‘peace time’ and support trial sites to respond quickly and effectively during outbreaks.

"Underpinning the 100 Days Mission is the need to get high quality clinical trials up and running as efficiently and swiftly as possible once an outbreak has been identified – wherever in the world that outbreak may be,” said Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. "Preparedness is key to this approach: building sustainable clinical research capacity during ‘peace time’ will enable trial sites to respond and operate at pace when faced with an infectious disease emergency. IQVIA’s world-class clinical research experience, its cutting-edge tools and technologies, and its footprint in LMICs makes it the ideal partner for our ambition to strengthen regionally-led clinical research preparedness, contributing to faster, more equitable responses to future outbreaks and pandemics.”

"Recent pandemics have highlighted the lifesaving effect that fast development, testing and manufacturing of effective vaccines can have on the global community. IQVIA’s collaboration with CEPI will support the 100 Days Mission in delivering transformative healthcare worldwide. IQVIA is committed to Global Public Health and through our extensive clinical networks, data, technology and public health capabilities, we are able to accelerate healthcare innovation for patients globally,” said Alistair Grenfell, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, IQVIA.

As part of its mission to enable faster and more equitable responses to future viral threats, CEPI will support the establishment of regional consortia, comprised of and led by national and regional stakeholders, to bolster research preparedness across LMICs. The regional consortia will identify gaps and needs in regional clinical research capability, and oversee the building of sustainable research capacity that can be swiftly put into action to respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

IQVIA will play a crucial role as a global service provider, utilizing its global reach and bandwidth to support the regional consortia and CEPI to fill gaps that will accelerate the generation of high-quality data during an outbreak response. Through this strategic collaboration IQVIA will develop and provide innovative tools and technologies to help facilitate more efficient and standardized studies, particularly in low resource settings; and provide quality management oversight and harmonization to ensure that the highest quality standards are maintained across multiple trial sites and regions. In the event of an outbreak, IQVIA will provide surge capacity to support clinical trial sites, whenever and wherever it may be needed across the globe.

About CEPI

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organizations, launched in 2017, to develop vaccines against future epidemics. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need.

Prior to COVID-19, CEPI’s work focused on developing vaccines against Ebola virus, Lassa virus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, Nipah virus, Rift Valley Fever virus and Chikungunya virus – it has over 20 vaccine candidates against these pathogens in development. CEPI has also invested in new platform technologies for rapid vaccine development against unknown pathogens (Disease X).

CEPI has played a central role in the global response to COVID-19, supporting the development of the world’s largest portfolio of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants with a focus on speed, scale and access, as well as co-leading COVAX, the global initiative to deliver fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. CEPI is also the world’s leading funder of R&D for broadly protective coronavirus vaccines which could protect against future variants of COVID-19 as well as other coronaviruses with epidemic and pandemic potential.

CEPI has embarked upon an ambitious US$3.5bn five-year plan – called CEPI 2.0 – to dramatically reduce or even eliminate the future risk of pandemics and epidemics. Central to the plan is CEPI’s goal – supported by the G7 and G20 – to compress the time taken to develop safe, effective, globally accessible vaccines against new threats to just 100 days. Achieving this ‘100 Days Mission’ would give the world a fighting chance of containing a future outbreak before it spreads to become a global pandemic. Read the plan at endpandemics.cepi.net.

To read more about how the world can work together to #endpandemics, check out DISEASE X – The 100 Days Mission to End Pandemics, by CEPI’s Chief Scientific Writer Kate Kelland, available here at Bookshop.org. All author proceeds go to the World Health Organization Foundation’s COVID-19 Response.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

