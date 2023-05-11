IQVIA Celebrates Sheetal Telang, Winner of Healthcare Businesswoman's Association Rising Star Award

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) today announced that Sheetal Telang, vice president of Therapeutic Strategy, has been honored with the 2023 Rising Star award by the Healthcare Businesswoman's Association (HBA).

Sheetal earned the award for her strong and innovative leadership, combined with her exemplary work in IQVIA’s clinical development business. Sheetal has consistently been at the forefront of critical industry initiatives, such as reducing the burden for patients involved in clinical trials and increasing diversity and inclusion levels across clinical research.

"Sheetal's passion for clinical research and dedication to her role have made a significant impact on IQVIA and the industry,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib. "We are proud of IQVIA's women leaders, who are driving healthcare forward and accelerating innovation for the company and the industry.”

Sheetal and other 2023 HBA Rising Stars will be honored at HBA’s Women of the Year Annual Conference in New York City, May 16.

About the Awards

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women within healthcare. Its annual Rising Star award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective company, exemplified strong and innovative leadership, and have worked with others to help them achieve their goals. For more information, visit https://www.hbanet.org/.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005579/en/