IQVIA Holdings Narrows FY25 Outlook Range, But Reaffirms Mid-point Of Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) narrowed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2025, but maintained the mid-point of the guidance range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.85 to $11.95 per share on revenues between $16.15 billion and $16.25 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $11.75 to $12.05 per share on revenues between $16.10 billion and $16.30 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $11.87 per share on revenues of $16.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the revenue guidance includes approximately $100 million of COVID-related revenue step-down, entirely in R&DS, approximately 100 basis points of tailwind from foreign exchange, and approximately 150 basis points of contribution from acquisitions.

