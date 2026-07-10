Iren Aktie
WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817
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10.07.2026 15:30:00
IREN Is Entering a New Growth Phase. Here's Why It Matters.
IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) is trying to turn Bitcoin mining infrastructure into an AI cloud platform. The upside case is powerful because AI needs electricity, land, GPUs, and data center capacity, but the risk is execution. This video breaks down why the pivot matters, what could change, and why investors are watching closely.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 7, 2026. The video was published on July 9, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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