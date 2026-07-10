Iren Aktie

Iren für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.07.2026 15:30:00

IREN Is Entering a New Growth Phase. Here's Why It Matters.

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) is trying to turn Bitcoin mining infrastructure into an AI cloud platform. The upside case is powerful because AI needs electricity, land, GPUs, and data center capacity, but the risk is execution. This video breaks down why the pivot matters, what could change, and why investors are watching closely.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 7, 2026. The video was published on July 9, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Iren S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.