Is AbbVie the Best Dividend Stock for You?

It was great while it lasted, but AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) most important cash cow -- rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira -- has been out of patent exclusivity in the U.S. since last year. That's not the only change the drugmaker experienced in the past 18 months. AbbVie also replaced its leader as CEO Richard Gonzalez stepped down; Gonzalez had been at the helm since 2013.The pharmaceutical giant delivered excellent returns and consistent dividend growth under Gonzalez's tutelage, largely thanks to Humira's prowess. Will AbbVie remain an outstanding dividend stock as it enters a new era?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool