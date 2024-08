Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Going to $200? 1 Wall Street Firm Thinks So.

Soaring demand for Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) data center chips sent the stock to a high of $227 earlier this year. It is currently off those highs -- around $157 -- and offering an attractive entry point, according to Wedbush.The firm maintained an outperform (buy) rating on the stock this week and also kept its price target at $200, representing upside of 27% over the current share price. Wedbush is optimistic about AMD's recent acquisition of ZT Ssystems, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to data center operators. Here's what this means for AMD's growth, and why it could help the stock return to its previous high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool