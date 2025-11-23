Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
23.11.2025 11:30:00
Is BigBear.ai a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) is a popular artificial intelligence (AI) stock pick due to its relatively small size. The idea behind this pick is that it's much easier for a smaller company to grow into a large one than a large one to grow into a behemoth. If BigBear.ai can develop a product that has widespread use cases, then it could easily grow into a large company, making investors a ton of money.When looking for stocks that have millionaire-maker capabilities, I usually set the threshold at 100x returns, which would turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million. Does BigBear.ai have this capability? Or is there something that investors need to be aware of?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
