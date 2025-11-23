Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
23.11.2025 23:30:00
Is BigBear.ai Stock a Buy Now?
Businesses involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) trend saw their share prices rise for much of 2025 as a host of factors drove heavy spending on the technology. Among the companies propelled by that tailwind was BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI); with its government-focused AI solutions, it appeared particularly well positioned to benefit.As of Friday, the company's shares were trading in the neighborhood of $5.40 -- up nearly 160% over the past 12 months. However, the stock is also well off the 52-week high of $10.36 it reached in February, and down by almost 40% from where it peaked in October.Does this selloff present a buying opportunity? Or are the issues that drove the shares down solid reasons to stay away from BigBear.ai? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!