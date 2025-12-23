Immersion Aktie
WKN: 929096 / ISIN: US4525211078
|
23.12.2025 13:04:00
Is Bitmine Immersion Technologies a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
For the year, crypto company Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR) is up a head-spinning 300%. At a time when major cryptocurrencies -- including both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- are down anywhere from 5% to 50% for the year, that would seem to suggest that Bitmine is a strong buy headed into 2026.But wait just a second. Almost all of those gains came during the summer, when Bitmine exploded in price. Since September, all the air has gone out of Bitmine's sails. At a price of just $30, it's now trading at a hefty discount to its 52-week high of $161.This leads to an interesting situation. The stock is up big for the year, but is down 80% from its summer highs. So is Bitmine Immersion Technologies a buy, sell, or hold in 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.