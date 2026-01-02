Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
02.01.2026 18:23:00
Is Broadcom Stock a Buy After the Dip?
Semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of the big winners in the recent generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom that started with the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022. Shares have soared by roughly 350% in three years as investors bet on its ability to capitalize on the soaring demand for advanced computing hardware. That said, some market participants feel that the AI boom might be getting ahead of itself as companies overspend on data centers without a meaningful guarantee of future returns. This uncertainty has sent Broadcom's stock down by around 15% from its all-time high of $412. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the stock to see if this dip is a buying opportunity or a signal for investors to stay far away. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
