Is Celsius Stock The Next Coca-Cola?

One of Warren Buffett's best investments was in Coca-Cola. He bought around $1 billion in shares back in 1988, or 6.2% of the company.This occurred after the market crash of 1987 and gave Buffett a buying opportunity at a cheap price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). It was also right before Coca-Cola rapidly expanded internationally. By 1998, the company's stock was up over 10x for Buffett, excluding dividends.When consumer products with a strong brand expand internationally, there's huge growth potential. If the brand succeeds and becomes a globally known brand, such as Coca-Cola, shareholders generally do quite well -- although this isn't guaranteed.