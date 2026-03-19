Critical Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
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19.03.2026 10:50:00
Is Critical Metals Stock a Buy Now?
According to research from The Motley Fool, China accounts for roughly 70% of rare-earth extraction and 90% of rare-earth processing. Given its dominant position in these key materials, the U.S. is proactively seeking alternative sources.Earlier this year, the U.S. took a bold step toward securing critical minerals with the launch of Project Vault, a $12 billion initiative to create a strategic reserve of over 60 essential materials. One company that could benefit from this initiative is Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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