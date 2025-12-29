Fluor Aktie
WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022
|
29.12.2025 20:23:00
Is Fluor Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Shares of Fluor (NYSE: FLR) have been on a roller-coaster ride in 2025. At one point, the stock had declined by 37%. This was followed by a rally, resulting in a year-to-date gain of 15%, which put the stock at a 52-week high. And then the stock fell again, with the recent price amounting to a year-to-date loss of around 17%.Is this the kind of stock that can turn you into a millionaire? Here's what you need to know.Wall Street likes a good story, so it makes sense to start out with the most exciting news about Fluor. The company was an early investor in NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). NuScale is attempting to build a business around small-scale modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). It is a highly interesting technology in the nuclear power sector that has garnered the attention of investors. Fluor is selling its stake in NuScale Power, which will allow it to raise cash for other purposes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
