Gap Aktie

Gap für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083

02.11.2025 06:12:11

Is Gap Stock a Buy After Investment Firm Monte Financial Doubled Its Stake?

Investment advisory firm Monte Financial Group, LLC disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 31, 2025, that it increased its stake in Gap (NYSE:GAP) during the third quarter. The fund acquired approximately 119,749 additional shares during the period ended September 30, 2025, bringing its total position to 238,643 shares, with a market value of $5.1 million at quarter end.The fund's position in Gap was increased, now representing 1.88% of Monte Financial Group's 13F AUM following the buy.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
