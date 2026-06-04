GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
|
04.06.2026 18:15:00
Is Grail Stock a Bad-News Buy After Its Recent Pullback?
Grail's (NASDAQ: GRAL) stock closed at a record high of $116.06 in January. That marked a 732% gain from its $13.95 opening price following its spin-off from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in June 2024. But as of this writing, it trades at about $68.High expectations for Grail's Galleri blood test, which aims to detect signals from dozens of cancers before any symptoms appear, initially drove its stock higher. But its stock plummeted in February after its largest NHS England trial for Galleri failed to meet its primary endpoint. Does that pullback represent a buying opportunity for investors who can tune out the near-term noise?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!