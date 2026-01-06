IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

06.01.2026 21:45:00

Is IonQ a Buy?

It's still too early to fully grasp the extent of the quantum computing market's upside. That said, it appears to be a tremendous opportunity. McKinsey & Company's 2025 Quantum Technology Monitor report estimates a potential $100 billion total addressable market in a decade, driven by accelerating investments and innovation.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of several pure-play quantum computing stocks competing alongside a handful of established technology companies that are also developing quantum computers. Thus far, IonQ has been a remarkable but volatile stock. Shares are up by 1,200% over the past three years, despite IonQ currently sitting 45% below its all-time high.But past performance doesn't dictate the future. Should investors buy IonQ stock now? Here is what you need to know.
