IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
06.01.2026 21:45:00
Is IonQ a Buy?
It's still too early to fully grasp the extent of the quantum computing market's upside. That said, it appears to be a tremendous opportunity. McKinsey & Company's 2025 Quantum Technology Monitor report estimates a potential $100 billion total addressable market in a decade, driven by accelerating investments and innovation.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of several pure-play quantum computing stocks competing alongside a handful of established technology companies that are also developing quantum computers. Thus far, IonQ has been a remarkable but volatile stock. Shares are up by 1,200% over the past three years, despite IonQ currently sitting 45% below its all-time high.But past performance doesn't dictate the future. Should investors buy IonQ stock now? Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Analysen zu IonQ
