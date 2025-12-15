Time Aktie
Is It Finally Time to Buy Rivian Stock?
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a punishing investment for its early backers, but that might finally be changing. Those who bought shares at the start of 2025 would have actually gained an impressive return of 32% year to date, even though the company still faces numerous challenges with scaling up its operations.Over the next few years, management will likely continue emphasizing artificial intelligence (AI), vehicle autonomy, and software to attract the market's attention and potentially regain its once-lofty valuation. Let's dig deeper to see if there is any substance behind the hype. It's hard to believe it now, but a half-decade ago, electric vehicles (EVs) were seen as an explosive investment opportunity. These new cars promised to disrupt the ossified, low-margin market for fossil fuel vehicles with the potential for higher per-unit profitability because of their potentially lower manufacturing complexity and ever-improving battery technology. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
