|
14.07.2024 12:45:00
Is It Time to Buy 2024's Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks?
Stock markets are soaring. But not every stock has participated in the upswing. Two Nasdaq stocks in particular have seen their share prices fall dramatically. If you're looking for bargains, start here.Since the start of 2024, Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) stock has fallen about 60%. Its market value has fallen from a peak of about $12.5 billion to about $1 billion.What's going on? There are three main problems: overly aggressive stock repurchases, overly aggressive electric vehicle (EV) purchases, and elevated interest rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!