Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.03.2026 15:30:00
Is It Time to Buy Beaten-Down Salesforce?
In another sign that the software stocks may have bottomed, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shares rose despite the midpoint of the company's fiscal 2027 revenue guidance coming in slightly below expectations. The company's stock has been pummeled this year, down around 25%, having been dragged down by the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off.Let's take a close look at its results and prospects to see if the stock is a buy at these beaten-down levels.While investors fear the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on SaaS companies, like others in the space, Salesforce has leaned into the technology, especially with AI agents. Meanwhile, with its acquisition of Informatica, the company is really trying to position itself as a main system of record from which to launch AI agents through its Agentforce platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!