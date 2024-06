Is It Time to Buy Costco Stock Amid Talk of Increasing Membership Fees?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) recently reported strong fiscal third-quarter results and talked about a potential membership-fee increase down the road. The stock has been a strong performer, up over 60% in the past year.Let's take a closer look at the retailer's most recent earnings, the potential impact of a membership-fee increase, and whether now is a good time to buy the stock.Costco's stellar fiscal Q3 results showed its revenue rising 9% to $58.5 billion. Retail sales accounted for $57.4 billion of the total, with membership fees totaling $1.1 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel