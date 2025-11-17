Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
17.11.2025 10:11:00
Is It Time to Buy Peloton Stock? Here's the Good News and the Bad News.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock was a pandemic darling. It peaked at around $163 in late 2020, an eye-popping 460% increase from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $29 from 2019. Consumers were buying the company's at-home exercise equipment hand over fist when pandemic-related lockdowns and social restrictions went into effect, which fueled stellar operating results.But demand collapsed when social conditions mostly returned to normal in 2022, resulting in a plunge in Peloton's revenue and blowout losses at the bottom line. The company was in a fight for survival as its cash balance dwindled, forcing management to drastically cut costs.Peloton still faces monumental challenges, but it's finally turning a profit, which ensures it will live to fight another day. Its stock remains 95% below its all-time high, so could this be a good opportunity for investors to buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!