Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
23.11.2025 13:00:00
Is It Time to Shift Out of the Hottest AI Stocks and Into the Next Tier of Winners?
The market's recent decline has undoubtedly rattled many investors. The sell-off hit artificial intelligence (AI) stocks hard as high valuations, massive investments in capital expenditures (capex), and the uncertainty about future rate cuts have undoubtedly weighed on the minds of investors.Such questions may lead investors to assume that they need to abandon the hottest AI-oriented tech stocks and look to the next round of "winners." Those feelings are understandable, and times like this should prompt a reevaluation of one's holdings. Nonetheless, this is likely a time to hold to time-tested investment principles rather than chase the next hot stocks, and here's why.
