Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
18.11.2025 12:35:00
Is It Time to Take Profits in 1 of the Biggest AI Winners?
There's no denying that Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the biggest winners in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Its stock is up about 1,000% over the past five years, and is one of the best performers in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the past two years. While you can question the company's valuation, one thing you can't deny is that this is a company hitting on all cylinders.That said, let's dig in to see if now may be a good time to take some profits in Palantir.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
