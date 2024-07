Is It Too Late to Buy Broadcom Stock After Its 10-for-1 Split?

Following terrific performances last year, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have continued to climb by double digits so far in 2024.One of the biggest catalysts fueling positive market sentiment is artificial intelligence (AI). While AI can take many forms, some of the biggest beneficiaries of the technology have been semiconductor stocks.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) presents a really interesting opportunity at the intersection of AI and semiconductors. The company provides network and data center solutions, as well as cloud based tools through its subsidiary, VMware.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool