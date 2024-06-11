11.06.2024 13:04:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Intel Stock?

Shares in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have climbed 116,000% since it went public in October 1971. The company was once the world's most prominent chipmaker, with leading market shares in key parts of the industry, like manufacturing and central processing units (CPUs). However, Intel has hit more than a few roadblocks over the last decade.Its stock has gained just 9% since 2014 as it faced market-share losses, tumbling revenue, and the end of a lucrative partnership with Apple. Yet recent developments suggest Intel is at the beginning of a rebound.Last year, Intel announced a "fundamental shift" in its business that will see it transform into a foundry model, taking on leading manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung. Meanwhile, Intel is gradually expanding its range of artificial intelligence (AI) products, with plans to become the largest U.S. manufacturer of AI chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

