|
23.08.2024 10:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Realty Income Stock?
Investors who have not looked at Realty Income (NYSE: O) in the last few weeks may be surprised to see it at a 52-week high. Despite a growing, stable revenue stream from high-profile clients, the company suffered from a high-interest-rate environment that has pressured its bottom line.Now, with the prospect of lower interest rates, investors have bid the stock higher by almost 15% since the beginning of July. Still, instead of using this increase as a reason to avoid this stock, investors may want to add shares. Here's why buying Realty Income now could pay off for investors.For investors looking for an income stock that is boring, stable, and profitable, Realty Income is likely an excellent choice. The company specializes in net leasing of single-tenant commercial properties, meaning the tenant covers maintenance, insurance, and tax costs. That situation frees Realty Income to profit from rents and property appreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Realty-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Realty-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.24
|Ausblick: Realty gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Realty-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Realty-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Realty gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Realty Income Corp.
|54,69
|0,57%