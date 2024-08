Is It Too Late to Buy Realty Income Stock?

Investors who have not looked at Realty Income (NYSE: O) in the last few weeks may be surprised to see it at a 52-week high. Despite a growing, stable revenue stream from high-profile clients, the company suffered from a high-interest-rate environment that has pressured its bottom line.Now, with the prospect of lower interest rates, investors have bid the stock higher by almost 15% since the beginning of July. Still, instead of using this increase as a reason to avoid this stock, investors may want to add shares. Here's why buying Realty Income now could pay off for investors.For investors looking for an income stock that is boring, stable, and profitable, Realty Income is likely an excellent choice. The company specializes in net leasing of single-tenant commercial properties, meaning the tenant covers maintenance, insurance, and tax costs. That situation frees Realty Income to profit from rents and property appreciation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool