23.08.2024 10:45:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Realty Income Stock?

Investors who have not looked at Realty Income (NYSE: O) in the last few weeks may be surprised to see it at a 52-week high. Despite a growing, stable revenue stream from high-profile clients, the company suffered from a high-interest-rate environment that has pressured its bottom line.Now, with the prospect of lower interest rates, investors have bid the stock higher by almost 15% since the beginning of July. Still, instead of using this increase as a reason to avoid this stock, investors may want to add shares. Here's why buying Realty Income now could pay off for investors.For investors looking for an income stock that is boring, stable, and profitable, Realty Income is likely an excellent choice. The company specializes in net leasing of single-tenant commercial properties, meaning the tenant covers maintenance, insurance, and tax costs. That situation frees Realty Income to profit from rents and property appreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Realty Income Corp. 54,69 0,57% Realty Income Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen