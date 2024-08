Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Except for the last several days, the past 12 months have been pretty good for stocks across the board and especially successful for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Shares of the biotech stock surged by 42% during the 12 months ended Aug 5.Now that it's already risen a great deal, investors are wondering if they've missed the boat on this stock.Can Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock keep rising in the years ahead or is it too risky following a big run-up? Here's what you should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool