Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
17.11.2025 10:20:00
Is Joby Aviation the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021. Its stock opened at $10.62 on the first day, and it now trades at about $15.Joby's stock went through some wild swings, but it eventually impressed the market with its technological advantages against other eVTOL makers, its growing backlog, and the potential approvals of its first commercial flights. Let's see if it can head even higher -- and if it's one of the smartest long-term investments you can make today.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
