Is Lucid Group a Millionaire Maker?

The automotive business is a tough game, but Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) apparently makes a good product. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, has garnered great reviews, and the company has a new SUV model coming soon. However, Lucid has struggled with sharp losses while it tries to grow production levels high enough to sustain the business financially.Investors recently received great news when Lucid announced it had secured a new $750 million investment in preferred stock and $750 million in loans from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has long backed the company. Management says the additional funds will fund operations through the end of 2025, giving investors some stability.Does this position Lucid stock as a long-term winner, capable of generating life-changing investment returns?