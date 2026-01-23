Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
23.01.2026 03:05:00
Is Lucid Stock a Buy Now?
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is something of an "also-ran" stock. It came public after Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) basically created the electric vehicle (EV) market. This is a frequent trend on Wall Street, so it's hard to blame Lucid for striking while the iron was hot. However, that doesn't mean that it's a good EV option for investors. Here's what you need to know before you consider buying Lucid.When a new trend, technology, or fad comes along, there's usually a company at the center that's making huge news. Often, the company is also making huge profits. Wall Street sees the interest and goes to work, trying to find ways to sate the desire among investors for a way to invest in the hot theme.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
