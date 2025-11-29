Lumen Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QMYN / ISIN: US5502411037
|
29.11.2025 22:30:00
Is Lumen Technologies Stock Undervalued Right Now? What Investors Need to Consider.
Telecommunications company Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has been working to turn around its fortunes for more than a decade now. Management knows that turning around a company of its size financially is like steering a large ship away from an iceberg. If the company, led by CEO Kate Johnson, fails to execute, that could spell real doom and gloom. Yet, if leadership can slowly and consistently turn away from distress, the upside for investors down the road could be more than substantial.A look at Lumen's third-quarter earnings report shows it is, in fact, avoiding disaster and heading to calmer waters. But the days of smooth sailing are still somewhat in the distance: Think 2028 or even 2030.There is also still plenty of risk; the company carries about $17.5 billion in debt, a significant load compared to its revenue of $9 billion in the first three quarters of the fiscal year. Lumen's legacy business is on the decline as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lumen Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25