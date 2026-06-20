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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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20.06.2026 11:15:00
Is Marvell Technology Going to $1 Trillion?
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) already had a good start to the year as more investors noticed its ASIC chips and optical interconnects. Then, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang put this AI stock on everyone's radar by declaring it would be the next trillion-dollar company.The stock unsurprisingly took off on that news and has more than tripled year to date. Is the rally here to stay, or should investors lock in some of their gains now?Here's what people should consider as Marvell Technology continues its rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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