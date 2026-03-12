Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
12.03.2026 12:35:00
Is Monday.com Stock Going to $128?
Year to date, shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) have fallen 46% to around $80 at the time of writing. The stock traded near $300 in July. But concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) agents could make it easier for companies to build their own internal workflow automation tools have pushed investors to rein in their growth expectations.So is the sell-off justified? Most Wall Street analysts still rate the stock a buy, with an average near-term price target of $128, according to Yahoo! Finance. Let's take a closer look at Monday.com's business to see whether the stock is worth buying on the dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
