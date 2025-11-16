Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
16.11.2025 20:40:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Rigetti Computing Stock?
Quantum computing stocks have tanked over the past month, and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is no exception. Since October, Rigetti has fallen from nearly $60 per share to less than $25 per share as I write this on Nov. 14. But quantum computing -- which takes advantage of the counterintuitive physics of matter at the tiniest scale to create computers that process information in a fundamentally different way than traditional computers do -- remains a fast-growing industry.However, as is typical with stocks in early-stage industries, volatility for these companies is likely to remain high. However, this could prove beneficial for those who have been waiting for an opportune time to buy shares of Rigetti.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
