Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
14.12.2025 03:25:22
Is Now the Time to Invest in the TDIV ETF After Mainstay Capital Bought Shares Worth $94.8 Million?
According to a SEC filing dated December 09, 2025, Mainstay Capital Management LLC/ADV established a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI - First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV), acquiring 961,923 shares. The estimated transaction value is $94.84 million, calculated using the average price during the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in TDIV was valued at $94.84 million, which includes both the purchase and subsequent price movements.First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) offers investors targeted access to dividend-paying technology and telecommunications companies through a transparent, index-based strategy.The fund's approach combines sector-specific exposure with a focus on income, appealing to those seeking both growth and yield in the technology space. Its transparent, rules-based methodology aims to offer investors exposure to the technology and telecommunications sectors, focusing on regular dividend payers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!