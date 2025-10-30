Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
|
30.10.2025 09:05:00
Is Nu Holdings Stock a Buy Now?
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), one of Latin America's fastest-growing fintech companies, has seen its stock rally nearly 80% since it went public at $9 in December 2021. But over the past 12 months, its stock only rose 6% as the S&P 500 advanced nearly 20%. Let's see why it underperformed the market -- and if it's worth buying as the bulls look the other way.Nu owns NuBank, the largest digital-only direct bank in Latin America. Its three biggest markets are Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. By streamlining its services online and locking in its customers with no-fee credit cards, it expanded much faster clip than its regional brick-and-mortar competitors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
