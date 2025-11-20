Nuscale Power Aktie
Is NuScale Power Stock's Big Price Drop an Opportunity to Buy?
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025, Samsung C&T Corp increased its holdings in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) by 2,578,702 shares during the third quarter. The position’s value rose by approximately $83.55 million, lifting the total stake to 5,185,804 shares worth $186.69 million at quarter-end. The fund reported only one U.S. equity position after the transaction.NuScale Power develops and sells modular nuclear reactor technology that can provide scalable energy solutions for utilities and industrial applications.2025 has been a wild ride for investors in NuScale Power. The nuclear energy stock shot through the roof in recent months, surging 200% in the year through mid-October. With President Donald Trump's policies backing the U.S. nuclear energy industry and the U.S. Army recently announcing a next-generation nuclear power program called the Janus program, investors bet big on NuScale Power stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
