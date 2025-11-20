Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
20.11.2025 21:15:00
Is Nvidia in an AI Bubble? Here's What Jensen Huang Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has roared higher over the past several years as artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as a game-changing technology. The company designs the most powerful AI chips around -- they're known as graphics processing units (GPUs) and are key to the development and use of AI. So, the idea is, if you invest in Nvidia, you'll benefit as this technology revolution marches on.The company has demonstrated this as AI, for the past few years, already has been supercharging its revenue growth. Nvidia has reported double- and triple-digit gains quarter after quarter, and the stock price has taken off too, advancing 1,200% over the past five years.But, as this has unfolded, valuations of Nvidia and other AI players have climbed too, prompting investors to worry about the potential formation of an AI bubble. And this concern has weighed on the S&P 500 and Nvidia in recent weeks -- they declined more than 2% and 7%, respectively, from the start of November through the Nov. 19 market close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
