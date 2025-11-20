Ondas Holdings Aktie
Is Ondas Holdings Stock a Buy?
Wall Street loves a momentum story, especially when it involves drones, defense contracts, and artificial intelligence (AI). Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) sits at the intersection of three powerful secular trends -- autonomous systems, counter-drone technology, and industrial wireless infrastructure.The stock rewarded early believers with a nearly 1,000% gain over the past year as investors recognized the company's positioning ahead of accelerating defense budgets and digital infrastructure build-outs. For investors willing to accept early-stage execution risk, Ondas offers leveraged exposure to themes that could define the next decade of defense and industrial technology spending.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
