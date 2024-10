Is QuantumScape Finally Turning the Corner?

At first glance QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) appears to be a dgreat investment. Its solid-state battery technology is developing at a time electric vehicles (EVs) are on the cusp of taking over global roads. Further, its solid-state battery technology can store more energy, improve range, charge faster, is safer, and reduces cost as it eliminates part of the bill of materials from traditional lithium-ion batteries.The problem is QuantumScape has had years to develop and get this technology into commercial production, and so far it still hasn't taken the final step. But is it about to finally turn the corner?QuantumScape turning the corner comes down to two primary things: cash burn and commercial production. As QuantumScape has yet to generate meaningful revenue, it's imperative that the company keeps its cash burn at the sweet spot of developing its technology fast enough, but also reserving enough cash runway to last until commercial production -- unless it wants to raise more capital.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool