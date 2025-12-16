Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
16.12.2025 20:15:00
Is Realty Income's 5.6% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?
For investors of Realty Income (NYSE: O), the number 666 is significant. It's the number of consecutive monthly dividends that this income machine will have paid out when they collect their next check this week.For decades, Realty Income couldn't be stopped. Since 1994, it has grown revenue from $49 million to $5.27 billion in 2024, a 10,657% increase. While the company frequently raises its payouts by only a fraction of a cent; it often hikes the dividend multiple times each year, so the increases add up. Realty Income has delivered an average annual return of 13.7% since 1994, which amounts to a 5,253% gain. Not bad for a company that started out with a single Taco Bell property!But the company's making big changes. Its foray into European real estate markets now accounts for 72% of its investment volume, and late last year, it launched a private capital fund. Wall Street hasn't cheered these moves over the last year, with shares returning just 4.7% compared to the S&P 500's 12.8% rise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
