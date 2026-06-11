Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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11.06.2026 07:05:00
Is Redwire a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Elon Musk's space industrial giant, SpaceX, is expected to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) this week. But while the stock isn't available yet, that hasn't stopped eager investors from bidding up the valuations of other space-related companies. Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is a great example, with its share up by a whopping 105% so far this year. Let's dig deeper to find out if this rally is the start of a long-term bull run or just a temporary hype-driven boom.Unlike SpaceX, Redwire is far from a household name. The company got its start just six years ago when the private equity company AE Industrial Partners combined two of its holdings (Adcole Space and Deep Space Systems) into one entity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs
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26.05.26
|Redwire, MDA, Rocket Lab & Co.: Raumfahrt-Aktien profitieren von IPO-Euphorie rund um SpaceX (finanzen.at)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Redwire legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Redwire stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)