Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

18.02.2026 19:45:00

Is Sandisk the Next Nvidia?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the most important companies in the world over the past three years or so, given its pioneering role in the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.The semiconductor giant has maintained a dominant position in AI chips since the technology became popular in November 2022, following the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was trained using Nvidia chips. The company's chip systems have been adopted by all the major hyperscalers and AI companies over the years to train various AI models and move them into production, helping Nvidia become the world's largest company in the process.And now, there's another semiconductor stock that's making waves on the market thanks to AI. Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), which was earlier a part of digital storage solutions provider Western Digital and was spun off a year ago, has shot up a phenomenal 1,600% since its listing. Let's see why that has been the case and decide whether it will play a pioneering role in AI, like Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
