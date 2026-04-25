Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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25.04.2026 12:51:00
Is Shiba Inu Going to $0?
Assets whose prices have gone up in the past are more likely to continue appreciating in the future. This is a rational way for investors to think.The opposite point of view is also something to consider. If an asset's price has fallen over an extended period of time, then that might not bode well for its success going forward.Let's apply this perspective to one of the most popular meme tokens out there, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The cryptocurrency certainly produced life-changing returns during its incredible hot streak in 2021. But it now trades 93% below the peak from more than four and a half years ago (as of April 23).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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