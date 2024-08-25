|
25.08.2024 13:15:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy Now?
The fervor over artificial intelligence (AI) this past year raised investor interest in AI-focused tech companies such as SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). This company has high ambitions, given its stated goal is to create "a voice AI platform that exceeds human capabilities."The lofty vision is not just talk. Its technology allows SoundHound to capture customers around the world. And this year, it's executed some strategic acquisitions to accelerate its business expansion.Does this mean now is the time to pick up SoundHound stock? Here's a look into the company to help you arrive at an answer.
