Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
24.02.2026 20:37:00
Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is a core player in the global AI boom. It's also the world's largest dedicated chip manufacturer, with approximately 70% market share. The semiconductor foundry has benefited immensely from AI-related demand and is now trading around $370 per share. From a fundamental analysis perspective, investors should ask themselves if TSMC is still a buy right now. Let's dive in and find our answer. The stock has risen exponentially amid demand from AI hyperscalers. In the past five years, the stock increased by over 170%. TSMC's forward P/E ratio is still a reasonable 25, while its PEG is around 1.5. In 2025, Taiwan Semiconductor became one of just a handful of companies to exceed $1 trillion in market capitalization. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
